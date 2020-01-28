5 Resorts & Casinos Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Session

Gainers

• Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) shares moved upwards by 3.3% to $3.11 during Tuesday's regular session. According to the most recent rating by Macquarie, on November 04, the current rating is at Outperform.

• Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) shares surged 3.3% to $59.85. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on January 21, is at Overweight, with a price target of $68.00.

• Boyd Gaming, Inc. (NYSE:BYD) shares surged 3.2% to $29.71. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on January 22, is at Overweight, with a price target of $37.00.

• Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) shares rose 3.1% to $26.21. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on January 21, is at Overweight, with a price target of $33.00.

• Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc. (NYSE:HGV) shares rose 3.1% to $33.45.