7 Furnishings Fixtures & Appliances Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Session

Gainers

• Nova Lifestyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) shares surged 9.1% to $2.29 during Tuesday's regular session.

• Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) stock surged 6.8% to $11.95. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on January 27, is at Overweight, with a price target of $14.00.

• Whirlpool, Inc. (NYSE:WHR) stock rose 4.9% to $155.50. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on December 06, is at Buy, with a price target of $165.00.

• Tempur Sealy Intl, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) shares increased by 4.7% to $92.65. The most recent rating by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, on November 04, is at Hold, with a price target of $90.00.

• Virco Manufacturing, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRC) shares rose 3.7% to $4.16.

Losers

• Bassett Furniture Indus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET) stock plummeted 4.8% to $12.18 during Tuesday's regular session.

• Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) shares decreased by 3.6% to $18.36.