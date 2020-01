4 Recreational Vehicles Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Session

Gainers

• Polaris, Inc. (NYSE:PII) shares rose 5.4% to $95.96 during Tuesday's regular session. According to the most recent rating by Wedbush, on January 17, the current rating is at Neutral.

• MasterCraft Boat Hldgs, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) stock surged 4.2% to $18.72.

• Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) shares moved upwards by 3.2% to $45.36.

Losers

• Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) stock plummeted 3.9% to $33.49 during Tuesday's regular session. The most recent rating by Baird, on December 16, is at Neutral, with a price target of $42.00.