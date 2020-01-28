Market Overview

5 Specialty Chemicals Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Session
Benzinga News Desk  
 
January 28, 2020 12:51pm   Comments
Gainers

Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) stock moved upwards by 347.9% to $3.05 during Tuesday's regular session.

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) stock surged 5.9% to $2.77. The most recent rating by Oppenheimer, on December 12, is at Outperform, with a price target of $8.00.

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) shares moved upwards by 5.2% to $0.89.

PolyOne, Inc. (NYSE:POL) shares surged 4.8% to $35.56. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on January 14, is at Overweight, with a price target of $42.00.

Green Plains, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) shares moved upwards by 3.5% to $12.60. The most recent rating by Jefferies, on December 26, is at Buy, with a price target of $20.00.

 

