12 Marine Shipping Stocks Moving In Monday's Session
Benzinga News Desk  
 
January 27, 2020 12:43pm   Comments
Gainers

Costamare, Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) stock surged 3.8% to $8.12 during Monday's regular session. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on November 01, is at Sell, with a price target of $7.50.

 

Losers

Scorpio Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SALT) shares declined 10.7% to $4.04 during Monday's regular session. According to the most recent rating by Fearnleys, on January 27, the current rating is at Hold.

Seanergy Maritime Hldgs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHIP) stock decreased by 9.5% to $0.42.

Star Bulk Carriers, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBLK) shares plummeted 8.4% to $8.45. According to the most recent rating by Fearnleys, on January 27, the current rating is at Hold.

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) stock plummeted 6.3% to $3.81. According to the most recent rating by Fearnleys, on January 27, the current rating is at Hold.

Navios Maritime Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NM) shares declined 6.1% to $3.34.

Navios Maritime Partners, Inc. (NYSE:NMM) stock plummeted 5.5% to $13.81. According to the most recent rating by Fearnleys, on January 27, the current rating is at Hold.

Golden Ocean Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGL) shares decreased by 4.5% to $4.42.

Danaos, Inc. (NYSE:DAC) shares plummeted 4.3% to $6.70. The most recent rating by Jefferies, on December 03, is at Buy, with a price target of $9.00.

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) stock decreased by 4.1% to $1.41.

Nordic American Tankers, Inc. (NYSE:NAT) stock decreased by 3.8% to $3.94.

Pyxis Tankers, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) stock declined 3.3% to $1.02.

Posted-In: Marine Shipping Stocks

 

