17 Internet Content & Information Stocks Moving In Monday's Session

Gainers

• AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) stock surged 3.6% to $2.33 during Monday's regular session.

Losers

• IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) stock decreased by 8.2% to $0.31 during Monday's regular session.

• trivago, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVG) stock decreased by 8.2% to $2.52.

• Uxin, Inc. (NASDAQ:UXIN) stock plummeted 7.1% to $2.29.

• Fang Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SFUN) shares plummeted 6.5% to $2.50.

• Jiayin Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) shares declined 5.9% to $3.92.

• Luokung Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:LKCO) shares plummeted 5.9% to $0.96. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on January 16, is at Overweight, with a price target of $56.00.

• Qutoutiao, Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) stock declined 5.2% to $4.39.

• Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) shares declined 5.2% to $0.56.

• Sogou, Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) stock declined 4.9% to $4.67. According to the most recent rating by Jefferies, on January 13, the current rating is at Buy.

• Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) shares decreased by 4.1% to $21.52. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on January 17, is at Overweight, with a price target of $30.00.

• 58.com, Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) stock fell 3.9% to $60.17.

• Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) shares plummeted 3.7% to $6.42.

• Cango, Inc. (NYSE:CANG) stock plummeted 3.5% to $7.72. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on November 18, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $7.80.

• Perion Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:PERI) stock plummeted 3.3% to $8.02. The most recent rating by Lake Street, on January 15, is at Buy, with a price target of $10.00.

• Akazoo, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONG) shares fell 3.1% to $5.00.

• Phoenix New Media, Inc. (NYSE:FENG) shares declined 3.0% to $1.91.