9 Packaged Foods Stocks Moving In Monday's Session

Gainers

• Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) stock rose 8.1% to $129.22 during Monday's regular session. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on January 17, is at Neutral, with a price target of $125.00.

Losers

• Amira Nature Foods, Inc. (NYSE:RYCE) stock fell 6.0% to $6.75 during Monday's regular session.

• Youngevity International, Inc. (NASDAQ:YGYI) shares decreased by 5.5% to $2.08.

• BRF, Inc. (NYSE:BRFS) stock fell 5.4% to $7.58. According to the most recent rating by HSBC, on December 16, the current rating is at Buy.

• MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) stock decreased by 3.9% to $35.22. According to the most recent rating by Craig-Hallum, on January 21, the current rating is at Hold.

• BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) stock plummeted 3.5% to $21.91. The most recent rating by Jefferies, on January 23, is at Buy, with a price target of $27.00.

• DAVIDsTEA, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA) stock plummeted 3.3% to $1.45.

• RiceBran Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIBT) stock decreased by 3.2% to $1.21.

• Pilgrims Pride, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPC) stock declined 3.1% to $27.00. The most recent rating by Stephens & Co., on January 16, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $35.00.