10 Internet Retail Stocks Moving In Monday's Session

Gainers

• RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) shares increased by 3.5% to $0.59 during Monday's regular session. The most recent rating by B. Riley FBR, on November 14, is at Buy, with a price target of $3.00.

Losers

• Farfetch, Inc. (NYSE:FTCH) shares declined 7.4% to $11.45 during Monday's regular session. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on November 15, is at Overweight, with a price target of $17.00.

• Jumia Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:JMIA) stock declined 6.6% to $7.73. The most recent rating by RBC Capital, on November 13, is at Outperform, with a price target of $22.00.

• Reebonz Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBZ) shares fell 5.1% to $1.30.

• Natural Health Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:NHTC) shares fell 4.9% to $4.29.

• Jumei Intl Hldg, Inc. (NYSE:JMEI) shares decreased by 4.2% to $17.05.

• Vipshop Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:VIPS) stock declined 3.8% to $13.05. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on January 21, is at Overweight, with a price target of $19.00.

• Alibaba Group Holding, Inc. (NYSE:BABA) stock plummeted 3.2% to $207.05. The most recent rating by DZ Bank, on January 22, is at Buy, with a price target of $260.00.

• U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) shares plummeted 3.2% to $2.69. The most recent rating by Craig-Hallum, on January 08, is at Buy, with a price target of $4.00.

• Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) shares fell 3.2% to $7.80. The most recent rating by DA Davidson, on November 13, is at Buy, with a price target of $25.00.