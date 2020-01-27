Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Internet Retail Stocks Moving In Monday's Session
Benzinga News Desk  
 
January 27, 2020 12:29pm   Comments
Share:

Gainers

RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) shares increased by 3.5% to $0.59 during Monday's regular session. The most recent rating by B. Riley FBR, on November 14, is at Buy, with a price target of $3.00.

 

Losers

Farfetch, Inc. (NYSE:FTCH) shares declined 7.4% to $11.45 during Monday's regular session. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on November 15, is at Overweight, with a price target of $17.00.

Jumia Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:JMIA) stock declined 6.6% to $7.73. The most recent rating by RBC Capital, on November 13, is at Outperform, with a price target of $22.00.

Reebonz Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBZ) shares fell 5.1% to $1.30.

Natural Health Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:NHTC) shares fell 4.9% to $4.29.

Jumei Intl Hldg, Inc. (NYSE:JMEI) shares decreased by 4.2% to $17.05.

Vipshop Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:VIPS) stock declined 3.8% to $13.05. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on January 21, is at Overweight, with a price target of $19.00.

Alibaba Group Holding, Inc. (NYSE:BABA) stock plummeted 3.2% to $207.05. The most recent rating by DZ Bank, on January 22, is at Buy, with a price target of $260.00.

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) shares plummeted 3.2% to $2.69. The most recent rating by Craig-Hallum, on January 08, is at Buy, with a price target of $4.00.

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) shares fell 3.2% to $7.80. The most recent rating by DA Davidson, on November 13, is at Buy, with a price target of $25.00.

Posted-In: Internet Retail StocksIntraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

 

Related Articles (FTCH + BABA)

Benzinga Pro's Top 5 Stocks To Watch For Mon., Jan. 27, 2020: DHI, NIO, JNPR, CODX, WHR
19 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
5 Internet Retail Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 22, 2020
3 ETFs To Watch In A Post-Phase One Trade World
Bears Fawning For FANG With A Newly Upsized ETN
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga