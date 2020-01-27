10 Restaurants Stocks Moving In Monday's Session

Gainers

• Good Times Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) shares rose 7.7% to $1.68 during Monday's regular session.

• Luby's, Inc. (NYSE:LUB) shares increased by 3.8% to $2.44.

Losers

• Urban Tea, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYT) shares declined 7.7% to $0.51 during Monday's regular session.

• Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BURG) shares decreased by 6.0% to $0.63.

• Luckin Coffee, Inc. (NASDAQ:LK) shares decreased by 5.6% to $38.53. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on January 16, is at Overweight, with a price target of $56.00.

• Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) shares declined 4.7% to $42.18.

• Potbelly, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBPB) shares declined 4.4% to $3.98. The most recent rating by PiperJaffray, on December 11, is at Neutral, with a price target of $5.00.

• Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) shares decreased by 3.9% to $33.42. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on January 23, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $35.00.

• Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) shares declined 3.4% to $44.21. According to the most recent rating by OTR Global, on January 16, the current rating is at Positive.

• Starbucks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBUX) shares fell 3.3% to $88.99. The most recent rating by Barclays, on January 09, is at Overweight, with a price target of $107.00.