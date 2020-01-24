10 Specialty Industrial Machinery Stocks Moving In Friday's Session

Gainers

• CVD Equipment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVV) stock moved upwards by 10.7% to $4.75 during Friday's regular session.

• Ballard Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) shares increased by 8.5% to $9.71. According to the most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on November 01, the current rating is at Neutral.

• American Superconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSC) stock rose 5.1% to $7.69. The most recent rating by Canaccord Genuity, on January 24, is at Buy, with a price target of $13.00.

• Generac Hldgs, Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) stock surged 3.8% to $106.89. The most recent rating by Oppenheimer, on January 24, is at Outperform, with a price target of $125.00.

• Hebron Tech Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEBT) stock moved upwards by 3.4% to $7.76.

Losers

• Harsco, Inc. (NYSE:HSC) shares fell 17.1% to $16.12 during Friday's regular session. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on January 24, is at Overweight, with a price target of $24.00.

• GrafTech International, Inc. (NYSE:EAF) stock decreased by 5.3% to $11.34. The most recent rating by BMO Capital, on December 17, is at Market Perform, with a price target of $14.00.

• Briggs & Stratton, Inc. (NYSE:BGG) shares decreased by 4.7% to $5.23.

• Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) shares fell 4.1% to $66.43. The most recent rating by BTIG, on January 07, is at Buy, with a price target of $100.00.

• Welbilt, Inc. (NYSE:WBT) stock decreased by 3.2% to $15.19. The most recent rating by Buckingham, on December 11, is at Neutral, with a price target of $17.00.