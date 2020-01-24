Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Specialty Industrial Machinery Stocks Moving In Friday's Session
Benzinga News Desk  
 
January 24, 2020 1:14pm   Comments
Share:

Gainers

CVD Equipment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVV) stock moved upwards by 10.7% to $4.75 during Friday's regular session.

Ballard Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) shares increased by 8.5% to $9.71. According to the most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on November 01, the current rating is at Neutral.

American Superconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSC) stock rose 5.1% to $7.69. The most recent rating by Canaccord Genuity, on January 24, is at Buy, with a price target of $13.00.

Generac Hldgs, Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) stock surged 3.8% to $106.89. The most recent rating by Oppenheimer, on January 24, is at Outperform, with a price target of $125.00.

Hebron Tech Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEBT) stock moved upwards by 3.4% to $7.76.

 

Losers

Harsco, Inc. (NYSE:HSC) shares fell 17.1% to $16.12 during Friday's regular session. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on January 24, is at Overweight, with a price target of $24.00.

GrafTech International, Inc. (NYSE:EAF) stock decreased by 5.3% to $11.34. The most recent rating by BMO Capital, on December 17, is at Market Perform, with a price target of $14.00.

Briggs & Stratton, Inc. (NYSE:BGG) shares decreased by 4.7% to $5.23.

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) shares fell 4.1% to $66.43. The most recent rating by BTIG, on January 07, is at Buy, with a price target of $100.00.

Welbilt, Inc. (NYSE:WBT) stock decreased by 3.2% to $15.19. The most recent rating by Buckingham, on December 11, is at Neutral, with a price target of $17.00.

Posted-In: Specialty Industrial Machinery StocksIntraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

 

Related Articles (AMSC + BGG)

44 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 24, 2020
6 Specialty Industrial Machinery Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Session
50 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Session
10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga