23 Medical Devices Stocks Moving In Thursday's Session

Gainers

• InMode, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMD) shares rose 7.1% to $49.44 during Thursday's regular session. The most recent rating by Roth Capital, on December 19, is at Buy, with a price target of $13.00.

• Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RMED) shares surged 7.0% to $1.99.

• Digirad, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRAD) stock increased by 6.3% to $2.93.

• Helius Medical Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) stock surged 5.0% to $1.26.

• Medigus, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGS) stock rose 4.3% to $1.93.

• PAVmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) stock increased by 3.7% to $1.53.

• Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) shares surged 3.7% to $6.99.

Losers

• Second Sight Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) shares plummeted 13.6% to $3.61 during Thursday's regular session. The most recent rating by Dougherty & Co., on December 13, is at Buy, with a price target of $2.00.

• Venus Concept, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) shares decreased by 6.5% to $5.65. The most recent rating by Maxim Group, on January 09, is at Buy, with a price target of $10.00.

• Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) stock decreased by 6.1% to $6.81. According to the most recent rating by William Blair, on November 05, the current rating is at Outperform.

• Edwards Lifesciences, Inc. (NYSE:EW) shares plummeted 5.4% to $230.04. The most recent rating by Evercore ISI Group, on January 02, is at In-Line, with a price target of $324.00.

• Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) stock plummeted 5.4% to $1.06.

• Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) shares plummeted 4.6% to $6.47.

• Biolase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) stock declined 4.4% to $0.83.

• Hancock Jaffe, Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI) stock decreased by 4.3% to $0.56.

• Lianluo Smart, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLIT) stock declined 4.1% to $0.75.

• Axogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) stock plummeted 3.9% to $12.45. The most recent rating by Canaccord Genuity, on November 07, is at Buy, with a price target of $25.00.

• Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) stock decreased by 3.8% to $2.54.

• Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) stock declined 3.5% to $1.10.

• ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) stock plummeted 3.4% to $4.78.

• Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) stock decreased by 3.4% to $1.14. According to the most recent rating by Ladenburg Thalmann, on December 03, the current rating is at Buy.

• Iridex, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRIX) stock decreased by 3.1% to $3.09.

• Profound Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROF) stock declined 3.0% to $12.21.