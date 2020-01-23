Market Overview

14 Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic Stocks Moving In Thursday's Session
Benzinga News Desk  
 
January 23, 2020
Gainers

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) shares increased by 5.5% to $1.54 during Thursday's regular session.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) stock surged 4.2% to $2.95.

Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOS) shares moved upwards by 3.5% to $1.78.

 

Losers

Myos Rens Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOS) shares decreased by 9.6% to $1.32 during Thursday's regular session.

Spherix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPEX) shares declined 6.5% to $1.12.

Sundial Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) stock fell 6.2% to $2.90. The most recent rating by BMO Capital, on October 31, is at Market Perform, with a price target of $4.00.

Neptune Wellness Solns, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) shares fell 5.7% to $2.82.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) shares plummeted 5.4% to $20.51. The most recent rating by Needham, on January 08, is at Hold, with a price target of $36.00.

Benitec Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) shares fell 5.1% to $4.61.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) shares declined 4.8% to $2.57.

Lipocine, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) stock declined 4.3% to $0.50.

FSD Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE) stock declined 3.9% to $6.63.

Veru, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) stock fell 3.1% to $4.42. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on January 21, is at Buy, with a price target of $6.00.

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) shares declined 3.1% to $2.55. The most recent rating by Piper Jaffray, on November 12, is at Overweight, with a price target of $6.00.

