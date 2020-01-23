10 Internet Retail Stocks Moving In Thursday's Session

Gainers

• Jumia Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:JMIA) stock increased by 5.3% to $8.53 during Thursday's regular session. The most recent rating by RBC Capital, on November 13, is at Outperform, with a price target of $22.00.

• Reebonz Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBZ) shares surged 5.2% to $1.41.

Losers

• RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) shares plummeted 8.1% to $0.59 during Thursday's regular session. The most recent rating by B. Riley FBR, on November 14, is at Buy, with a price target of $3.00.

• iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) shares decreased by 6.3% to $3.89. The most recent rating by DA Davidson, on December 20, is at Buy, with a price target of $10.00.

• MOGU, Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) shares fell 5.5% to $2.25.

• Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) shares decreased by 4.8% to $8.33. The most recent rating by DA Davidson, on November 13, is at Buy, with a price target of $25.00.

• Baozun, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) shares declined 3.9% to $33.54. The most recent rating by HSBC, on December 09, is at Hold, with a price target of $41.50.

• Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) stock plummeted 3.6% to $18.27. According to the most recent rating by KeyBanc, on December 20, the current rating is at Sector Weight.

• Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) stock fell 3.5% to $27.98. The most recent rating by RBC Capital, on December 10, is at Sector Perform, with a price target of $38.00.

• Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) shares declined 3.4% to $8.70. The most recent rating by DA Davidson, on November 12, is at Buy, with a price target of $17.00.