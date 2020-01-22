19 Software—Application Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Session

Gainers

• OneConnect Financial Tech, Inc. (NYSE:OCFT) shares moved upwards by 9.3% to $15.28 during Wednesday's regular session. The most recent rating by Bank of America, on January 07, is at Buy, with a price target of $18.00.

• Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) stock rose 5.5% to $21.09. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on January 07, is at Overweight, with a price target of $22.00.

• StoneCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:STNE) stock increased by 5.1% to $44.42. The most recent rating by Guggenheim, on January 09, is at Buy, with a price target of $47.00.

• Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) stock surged 5.0% to $45.90. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on January 21, is at Overweight, with a price target of $47.00.

• Cerence, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNC) stock increased by 4.8% to $22.74. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on January 07, is at Sell, with a price target of $17.00.

• DropCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCAR) stock increased by 4.7% to $0.99.

• SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) shares rose 4.7% to $4.03.

• Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) shares moved upwards by 4.5% to $131.79. The most recent rating by Piper Jaffray, on November 26, is at Neutral, with a price target of $112.00.

• Aurora Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:JG) shares moved upwards by 4.0% to $2.60.

• PAR Technology, Inc. (NYSE:PAR) stock moved upwards by 3.5% to $31.11. According to the most recent rating by Sidoti & Co., on January 08, the current rating is at Neutral.

• Smartsheet, Inc. (NYSE:SMAR) stock rose 3.5% to $47.96. The most recent rating by Wedbush, on November 11, is at Neutral, with a price target of $42.00.

• Inpixon, Inc. (NASDAQ:INPX) stock moved upwards by 3.4% to $4.01.

• Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) shares rose 3.3% to $36.20. The most recent rating by BMO Capital, on November 13, is at Market Perform, with a price target of $46.00.

• Cheetah Mobile, Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) stock surged 3.3% to $3.83.

Losers

• CounterPath, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPAH) shares fell 6.4% to $2.34 during Wednesday's regular session.

• MMTEC, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) stock plummeted 4.6% to $2.23.

• Weidai, Inc. (NYSE:WEI) stock declined 4.2% to $2.50.

• Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) shares decreased by 4.0% to $5.57.

• Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) shares plummeted 3.6% to $1.35.