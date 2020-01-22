4 Aerospace & Defense Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Session

Gainers

• Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) stock surged 7.1% to $18.52 during Wednesday's regular session. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on December 09, is at Overweight, with a price target of $22.00.

• Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN) shares surged 4.3% to $78.48. The most recent rating by Needham, on January 06, is at Buy, with a price target of $80.00.

Losers

• MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT) stock decreased by 6.7% to $1.11 during Wednesday's regular session.

• Boeing, Inc. (NYSE:BA) stock declined 3.2% to $303.11. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on January 22, is at Neutral, with a price target of $321.00.