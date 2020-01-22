Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

4 Aerospace & Defense Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Session
Benzinga News Desk  
 
January 22, 2020 1:22pm   Comments
Share:

Gainers

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) stock surged 7.1% to $18.52 during Wednesday's regular session. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on December 09, is at Overweight, with a price target of $22.00.

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN) shares surged 4.3% to $78.48. The most recent rating by Needham, on January 06, is at Buy, with a price target of $80.00.

 

Losers

MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT) stock decreased by 6.7% to $1.11 during Wednesday's regular session.

Boeing, Inc. (NYSE:BA) stock declined 3.2% to $303.11. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on January 22, is at Neutral, with a price target of $321.00.

Posted-In: Aerospace & Defense StocksIntraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

 

Related Articles (BA + AAXN)

Wall Street Weighs In On Boeing's Latest 737 Max Delay
50 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Session
How 737 Max Delays Are Impacting General Electric
Commentary: The WTO's Parenting Skills Need Improvement
IBM, Netflix Earnings Greeted With Enthusiasm, And Texas Instruments Up Later Today
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 22, 2020
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga