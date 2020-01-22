Market Overview

25 Oil & Gas E&P Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Session
Benzinga News Desk  
 
January 22, 2020 1:11pm   Comments
Gainers

Mesa Royalty, Inc. (NYSE:MTR) stock moved upwards by 6.5% to $8.20 during Wednesday's regular session.

Obsidian Energy, Inc. (NYSE:OBE) stock surged 5.9% to $0.93.

Pacific Coast Oil, Inc. (NYSE:ROYT) shares moved upwards by 3.5% to $0.55.

Chesapeake Granite Wash, Inc. (NYSE:CHKR) stock rose 3.1% to $0.65.

MV Oil, Inc. (NYSE:MVO) stock rose 3.0% to $5.80.

 

Losers

Sundance Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDE) stock declined 9.0% to $12.03 during Wednesday's regular session.

Antero Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AR) shares decreased by 7.2% to $2.05. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on January 09, is at Underweight, with a price target of $4.00.

SM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SM) stock plummeted 6.0% to $10.32. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on January 09, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $16.00.

Callon Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:CPE) shares declined 5.7% to $3.50. The most recent rating by Imperial Capital, on December 23, is at Outperform, with a price target of $13.00.

Oasis Petroleum, Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) stock decreased by 5.4% to $2.62. The most recent rating by Susquehanna, on January 13, is at Negative, with a price target of $3.50.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) shares declined 5.4% to $2.08. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on January 09, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $4.00.

Range Resources, Inc. (NYSE:RRC) shares decreased by 5.1% to $3.44. The most recent rating by Susquehanna, on January 13, is at Negative, with a price target of $5.00.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) stock plummeted 4.8% to $18.13. The most recent rating by Stifel, on December 20, is at Buy, with a price target of $51.00.

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) shares fell 4.7% to $1.64. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on January 09, is at Underweight, with a price target of $4.00.

US Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:USEG) shares fell 4.6% to $4.50.

Crescent Point Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CPG) shares fell 4.6% to $3.75.

Centennial Resource Dev, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) stock declined 4.6% to $4.08. The most recent rating by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, on January 21, is at Hold, with a price target of $5.00.

Whiting Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:WLL) stock fell 4.5% to $5.14. The most recent rating by Capital One Financial, on January 10, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $12.00.

Enerplus, Inc. (NYSE:ERF) shares declined 4.3% to $5.82.

Panhandle Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:PHX) stock declined 4.2% to $8.16.

California Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRC) stock fell 4.2% to $8.12.

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) stock plummeted 3.9% to $22.01. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on January 09, is at Overweight, with a price target of $45.00.

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) shares plummeted 3.8% to $3.01.

Kosmos Energy, Inc. (NYSE:KOS) shares fell 3.3% to $6.25.

Amplify Energy, Inc. (NYSE:AMPY) shares fell 3.2% to $6.98. The most recent rating by Roth Capital, on November 22, is at Buy, with a price target of $10.50.

Posted-In: Oil & Gas E&P StocksIntraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

 

