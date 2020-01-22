6 Telecom Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Session

Gainers

• Pareteum, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEUM) stock moved upwards by 11.2% to $0.92 during Wednesday's regular session.

• Otelco, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTEL) stock surged 4.0% to $9.10.

• Rogers Communications, Inc. (NYSE:RCI) shares rose 3.4% to $51.10.

• Intelsat, Inc. (NYSE:I) stock surged 3.4% to $6.88. The most recent rating by Raymond James, on November 20, is at Outperform, with a price target of $12.00.

• Partner Communications Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTNR) stock increased by 3.2% to $4.20.

Losers

• MER Telemanagement Solns, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSL) shares plummeted 6.1% to $1.07 during Wednesday's regular session.