6 Telecom Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Session
Benzinga News Desk  
 
January 22, 2020 1:26pm   Comments
Gainers

Pareteum, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEUM) stock moved upwards by 11.2% to $0.92 during Wednesday's regular session.

Otelco, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTEL) stock surged 4.0% to $9.10.

Rogers Communications, Inc. (NYSE:RCI) shares rose 3.4% to $51.10.

Intelsat, Inc. (NYSE:I) stock surged 3.4% to $6.88. The most recent rating by Raymond James, on November 20, is at Outperform, with a price target of $12.00.

Partner Communications Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTNR) stock increased by 3.2% to $4.20.

 

Losers

MER Telemanagement Solns, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSL) shares plummeted 6.1% to $1.07 during Wednesday's regular session.

Posted-In: Telecom Services StocksIntraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

 

