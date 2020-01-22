16 Diagnostics & Research Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Session

Gainers

• Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) stock surged 15.2% to $3.86 during Wednesday's regular session. The most recent rating by Craig-Hallum, on January 10, is at Buy, with a price target of $8.00.

• OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) shares moved upwards by 11.4% to $1.76. The most recent rating by Piper Jaffray, on November 25, is at Overweight, with a price target of $2.50.

• Exact Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXAS) shares increased by 8.2% to $92.94. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on January 07, is at Buy, with a price target of $120.00.

• ENDRA Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) stock moved upwards by 7.0% to $2.01.

• Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) shares rose 5.9% to $3.95. The most recent rating by B. Riley, on December 30, is at Buy, with a price target of $8.00.

• Genetic Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENE) stock moved upwards by 3.5% to $4.37.

• Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) shares increased by 3.3% to $1.26.

• Heska, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSKA) stock surged 3.2% to $109.01. The most recent rating by Piper Sandler, on January 22, is at Neutral, with a price target of $107.00.

Losers

• Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) shares fell 8.9% to $0.37 during Wednesday's regular session.

• Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) shares plummeted 6.1% to $0.33.

• Psychemedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMD) stock declined 4.7% to $10.05.

• Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) shares decreased by 3.5% to $2.21. The most recent rating by Maxim Group, on November 22, is at Buy, with a price target of $4.00.

• OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) stock declined 3.4% to $1.70.

• Quotient, Inc. (NASDAQ:QTNT) shares decreased by 3.3% to $8.23.

• HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) shares declined 3.2% to $0.60.

• Trinity Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIB) stock fell 3.2% to $1.21.