6 Health Information Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Session

Gainers

• 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) stock moved upwards by 8.3% to $95.04 during Wednesday's regular session. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on January 07, is at Buy, with a price target of $100.00.

• icad, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) stock surged 4.3% to $9.97. The most recent rating by Dougherty & Co., on December 20, is at Buy, with a price target of $10.00.

• Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) stock surged 3.6% to $1.43. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on January 08, is at Underweight, with a price target of $1.20.

• Akerna, Inc. (NASDAQ:KERN) stock rose 3.5% to $8.39.

Losers

• NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:NH) shares decreased by 8.2% to $1.34 during Wednesday's regular session.

• Streamline Health Solns, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) stock fell 3.4% to $1.26.