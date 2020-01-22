Market Overview

6 Health Information Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Session
Benzinga News Desk  
 
January 22, 2020
Gainers

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) stock moved upwards by 8.3% to $95.04 during Wednesday's regular session. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on January 07, is at Buy, with a price target of $100.00.

icad, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) stock surged 4.3% to $9.97. The most recent rating by Dougherty & Co., on December 20, is at Buy, with a price target of $10.00.

Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) stock surged 3.6% to $1.43. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on January 08, is at Underweight, with a price target of $1.20.

Akerna, Inc. (NASDAQ:KERN) stock rose 3.5% to $8.39.

 

Losers

NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:NH) shares decreased by 8.2% to $1.34 during Wednesday's regular session.

Streamline Health Solns, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) stock fell 3.4% to $1.26.

Posted-In: Health Information Services StocksIntraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

 

