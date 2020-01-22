7 Education & Training Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Session

Gainers

• Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) shares surged 15.3% to $3.85 during Wednesday's regular session.

• Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) shares surged 3.6% to $8.66. The most recent rating by Canaccord Genuity, on December 11, is at Buy, with a price target of $11.00.

• China Online Education Gr, Inc. (NYSE:COE) shares moved upwards by 3.4% to $14.97. The most recent rating by Benchmark, on January 10, is at Buy, with a price target of $14.00.

• GSX Techedu, Inc. (NYSE:GSX) stock rose 3.3% to $35.77. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on January 21, is at Buy, with a price target of $45.00.

Losers

• Wah Fu Education Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFU) stock plummeted 12.7% to $2.13 during Wednesday's regular session.

• TAL Education, Inc. (NYSE:TAL) stock decreased by 3.4% to $50.22. The most recent rating by Benchmark, on January 22, is at Buy, with a price target of $57.00.

• Bright Scholar Education, Inc. (NYSE:BEDU) shares decreased by 3.2% to $8.93. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on January 10, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $9.50.