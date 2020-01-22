13 Credit Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Session

Gainers

• LexinFintech Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LX) stock increased by 14.0% to $16.67 during Wednesday's regular session. The most recent rating by Bank of America, on November 19, is at Buy, with a price target of $23.80.

• 360 Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) stock increased by 10.7% to $10.08.

• Pintec Technology Hldgs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PT) stock moved upwards by 8.5% to $2.92.

• Navient, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVI) stock rose 8.0% to $14.97. The most recent rating by Barclays, on January 09, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $16.00.

• MoneyGram Int, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) stock surged 7.2% to $2.75.

• Qudian, Inc. (NYSE:QD) stock surged 6.2% to $3.50. According to the most recent rating by Nomura, on January 22, the current rating is at Reduce.

• Ally Financial, Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) shares rose 5.7% to $31.96.

• Capital One Financial, Inc. (NYSE:COF) stock surged 4.8% to $107.18. The most recent rating by Piper Sandler, on January 22, is at Overweight, with a price target of $117.00.

• FinVolution Group, Inc. (NYSE:FINV) stock increased by 4.2% to $2.43.

• OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) shares surged 3.6% to $44.13.

• Green Dot, Inc. (NYSE:GDOT) stock increased by 3.3% to $27.46. The most recent rating by Deutsche Bank, on December 20, is at Hold, with a price target of $30.00.

• LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) shares increased by 3.1% to $0.80.

Losers

• Yiren Digital, Inc. (NYSE:YRD) stock fell 4.0% to $5.09 during Wednesday's regular session. According to the most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on January 22, the current rating is at Underperform.