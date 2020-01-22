Market Overview

12 Internet Retail Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Session
Benzinga News Desk  
 
January 22, 2020 12:31pm   Comments
Gainers

Ruhnn Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUHN) stock rose 6.9% to $8.20 during Wednesday's regular session.

Jumia Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:JMIA) shares moved upwards by 6.5% to $8.87. The most recent rating by RBC Capital, on November 13, is at Outperform, with a price target of $22.00.

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) stock increased by 3.9% to $41.63. The most recent rating by DZ Bank, on January 22, is at Buy, with a price target of $47.00.

Wayfair, Inc. (NYSE:W) shares increased by 3.4% to $111.07. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on December 16, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $75.00.

Secoo Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:SECO) stock increased by 3.4% to $7.06.

 

Losers

iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) stock decreased by 6.7% to $4.15 during Wednesday's regular session. The most recent rating by DA Davidson, on December 20, is at Buy, with a price target of $10.00.

Reebonz Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBZ) stock declined 5.9% to $1.27.

RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) shares declined 5.2% to $0.63. The most recent rating by B. Riley FBR, on November 14, is at Buy, with a price target of $3.00.

LightInTheBox Holding, Inc. (NYSE:LITB) shares declined 4.4% to $1.08.

Fiverr International, Inc. (NYSE:FVRR) stock fell 4.0% to $26.80. According to the most recent rating by Cantor Fitzgerald, on December 12, the current rating is at Neutral.

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) shares fell 3.9% to $19.61. According to the most recent rating by KeyBanc, on December 20, the current rating is at Sector Weight.

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) shares declined 3.0% to $29.22. The most recent rating by RBC Capital, on December 10, is at Sector Perform, with a price target of $38.00.

Posted-In: Internet Retail StocksIntraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

 

