5 Agricultural Inputs Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Session
Benzinga News Desk  
 
January 22, 2020 12:34pm   Comments
Gainers

 

Losers

Origin Agritech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEED) stock declined 9.7% to $7.86 during Wednesday's regular session.

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) stock fell 6.3% to $6.83. The most recent rating by National Securities, on November 18, is at Neutral, with a price target of $0.25.

Mosaic, Inc. (NYSE:MOS) stock plummeted 4.9% to $20.11. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on December 12, is at Underweight, with a price target of $16.00.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) stock declined 4.9% to $42.10. The most recent rating by UBS, on December 19, is at Buy, with a price target of $58.00.

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) shares fell 3.5% to $2.31.

Posted-In: Agricultural Inputs Stocks Agricultural Inputs StocksIntraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

 

