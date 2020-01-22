5 Agricultural Inputs Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Session

Gainers

Losers

• Origin Agritech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEED) stock declined 9.7% to $7.86 during Wednesday's regular session.

• Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) stock fell 6.3% to $6.83. The most recent rating by National Securities, on November 18, is at Neutral, with a price target of $0.25.

• Mosaic, Inc. (NYSE:MOS) stock plummeted 4.9% to $20.11. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on December 12, is at Underweight, with a price target of $16.00.

• CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) stock declined 4.9% to $42.10. The most recent rating by UBS, on December 19, is at Buy, with a price target of $58.00.

• Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) shares fell 3.5% to $2.31.