116 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Session

Gainers

• Neurotrope, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP) stock moved upwards by 133.1% to $3.38 during Wednesday's regular session.

• Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) stock rose 46.8% to $1.69.

• Trillium Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) stock surged 28.7% to $3.56.

• Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX) shares rose 26.8% to $0.24.

• Lianluo Smart, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLIT) shares increased by 22.9% to $0.86.

• Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) shares moved upwards by 19.3% to $8.40.

• Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) stock rose 16.6% to $1.19.

• ArTara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) stock increased by 16.4% to $33.00.

• Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) shares surged 15.2% to $3.86. The most recent rating by Craig-Hallum, on January 10, is at Buy, with a price target of $8.00.

• Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) stock rose 14.5% to $5.29.

• Tetraphase Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) stock moved upwards by 12.2% to $3.32. The most recent rating by Gabelli & Co., on October 31, is at Buy, with a price target of $5.00.

• Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) shares surged 11.7% to $2.58.

• OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) shares moved upwards by 11.1% to $1.75. The most recent rating by Piper Jaffray, on November 25, is at Overweight, with a price target of $2.50.

• Happiness Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAPP) stock increased by 10.9% to $4.67.

• Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA) shares surged 10.1% to $19.09. The most recent rating by BMO Capital, on November 06, is at Outperform, with a price target of $36.00.

• Aptinyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) stock surged 9.7% to $5.10. The most recent rating by BMO Capital, on November 13, is at Outperform, with a price target of $13.00.

Losers

• Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) stock plummeted 19.1% to $7.95 during Wednesday's regular session.

• Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) shares fell 13.1% to $0.32.

• Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) shares fell 11.8% to $0.35. The most recent rating by Oppenheimer, on December 06, is at Outperform, with a price target of $1.20.

• Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR) shares fell 11.1% to $0.20.

• ImmuCell, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCC) shares declined 10.8% to $5.28.

• Hutchison China Meditech, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCM) shares fell 10.6% to $26.37. According to the most recent rating by CLSA, on November 19, the current rating is at Buy.

• Mereo BioPharma Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MREO) shares decreased by 10.6% to $1.94.

• Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) shares decreased by 10.1% to $1.02.

• NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) shares decreased by 9.8% to $3.95.

• Blueprint Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPMC) shares fell 9.3% to $72.33. The most recent rating by Deutsche Bank, on December 10, is at Hold, with a price target of $70.00.

• Valeritas Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLRX) stock declined 9.3% to $0.72. According to the most recent rating by Oppenheimer, on December 23, the current rating is at Perform.

• Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) shares fell 9.0% to $0.37.

• Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) shares declined 8.6% to $0.68.

• Concord Medical Services, Inc. (NYSE:CCM) stock declined 8.3% to $2.55.

• NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:NH) stock declined 8.2% to $1.34.

• Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) shares fell 8.0% to $1.38. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on November 18, is at Buy, with a price target of $2.00.

• NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) shares decreased by 7.8% to $5.77.

• Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RMED) shares declined 7.8% to $1.89.

• VBI Vaccines, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) stock plummeted 7.5% to $1.53. The most recent rating by Raymond James, on November 14, is at Outperform, with a price target of $3.00.

• Iterum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRM) stock decreased by 7.5% to $2.72. The most recent rating by RBC Capital, on December 11, is at Outperform, with a price target of $10.00.

• Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) stock plummeted 7.5% to $6.09.

• Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) shares plummeted 7.4% to $28.74.

• Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) stock fell 7.3% to $1.41.

• PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) shares plummeted 7.1% to $3.67. The most recent rating by Piper Jaffray, on November 13, is at Overweight, with a price target of $6.00.

• NewLink Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLNK) shares decreased by 7.1% to $2.10.

• Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) stock decreased by 6.3% to $2.98.

• Adamis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMP) stock decreased by 6.3% to $0.72. According to the most recent rating by Raymond James, on November 26, the current rating is at Market Perform.

• Dynavax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DVAX) stock plummeted 6.2% to $5.71.

• Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) shares fell 6.2% to $10.47. The most recent rating by SVB Leerink, on November 26, is at Outperform, with a price target of $25.00.

• IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) shares plummeted 6.2% to $1.22. According to the most recent rating by Dawson James, on January 14, the current rating is at Neutral.

• Strata Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) shares fell 6.1% to $2.00. The most recent rating by Ladenburg Thalmann, on December 09, is at Buy, with a price target of $5.25.

• Seneca Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCA) stock plummeted 5.9% to $1.27.

• Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) shares fell 5.9% to $0.33.

• Cellect Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOP) shares decreased by 5.9% to $2.65.

• Mallinckrodt, Inc. (NYSE:MNK) stock decreased by 5.8% to $5.68.

• Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) shares fell 5.8% to $1.14.

• Biolase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) stock fell 5.8% to $0.82.

• Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) stock decreased by 5.5% to $1.20.

• Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) shares declined 5.5% to $2.83. The most recent rating by BMO Capital, on December 09, is at Outperform, with a price target of $8.00.

• Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN) shares decreased by 5.5% to $1.91.

• Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) shares fell 5.3% to $0.33.

• Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) shares fell 5.2% to $0.82.

• Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) shares decreased by 5.2% to $17.99.

• Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) shares decreased by 5.2% to $9.28. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on December 06, is at Buy, with a price target of $15.00.

• Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) stock fell 4.9% to $2.71.

• Cerus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERS) stock plummeted 4.9% to $4.26. According to the most recent rating by BTIG Research, on November 13, the current rating is at Buy.

• Zai Lab, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZLAB) shares decreased by 4.9% to $49.60. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on December 30, is at Buy, with a price target of $84.00.

• Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) stock declined 4.9% to $3.32.

• Sophiris Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) shares declined 4.9% to $0.83.

• Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) shares declined 4.8% to $3.39. The most recent rating by PiperJaffray, on January 03, is at Overweight, with a price target of $8.00.

• Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) shares plummeted 4.8% to $4.20.

• Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) stock fell 4.7% to $0.31.

• Psychemedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMD) shares plummeted 4.7% to $10.05.

• Assertio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) shares declined 4.6% to $1.24.

• Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) stock fell 4.6% to $13.79.

• Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) stock decreased by 4.6% to $10.14.

• Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) stock decreased by 4.5% to $7.04. The most recent rating by Cantor Fitzgerald, on December 12, is at Overweight, with a price target of $20.00.

• Orgenesis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) shares declined 4.5% to $4.86.

• InVivo Therapeutics Hldg, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVIV) stock declined 4.5% to $0.32.

• Gritstone Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) shares fell 4.5% to $10.31.

• Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) shares decreased by 4.4% to $1.83.

• Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) shares decreased by 4.4% to $8.27. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on January 13, is at Buy, with a price target of $17.00.

• Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) shares plummeted 4.4% to $2.19. The most recent rating by Maxim Group, on November 22, is at Buy, with a price target of $4.00.

• Avita Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) shares declined 4.3% to $9.52.

• Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) stock declined 4.3% to $0.92. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on November 18, is at Buy, with a price target of $3.00.

• Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) shares plummeted 4.3% to $3.88. According to the most recent rating by Gabelli & Co., on December 11, the current rating is at Hold.

• TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) stock plummeted 4.3% to $13.25. The most recent rating by HC Wainwright & Co., on November 04, is at Buy, with a price target of $19.00.

• DBV Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBVT) stock fell 4.3% to $11.92. The most recent rating by Stifel, on January 09, is at Buy, with a price target of $18.00.

• Anavex Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVXL) stock decreased by 4.3% to $3.04.

• Neptune Wellness Solns, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) stock decreased by 4.2% to $2.95.

• Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) stock decreased by 4.2% to $2.26. According to the most recent rating by SVB Leerink, on November 15, the current rating is at Outperform.

• Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) shares declined 4.2% to $23.64.

• Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) shares decreased by 4.2% to $11.49. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on December 20, is at Buy, with a price target of $25.00.

• Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) shares fell 4.1% to $5.79.

• TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) shares plummeted 4.1% to $19.37. The most recent rating by Cowen & Co., on November 07, is at Outperform, with a price target of $28.00.

• Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) shares plummeted 4.1% to $1.17.

• Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) shares decreased by 4.1% to $7.96. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on December 30, is at Buy, with a price target of $7.00.

• Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) shares decreased by 4.0% to $1.66.

• Hancock Jaffe, Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI) stock decreased by 4.0% to $0.57.

• ContraFect, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFRX) shares decreased by 4.0% to $1.07.

• Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) shares fell 4.0% to $3.75. The most recent rating by WBB Securities, on December 04, is at Buy, with a price target of $6.25.

• Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) stock plummeted 4.0% to $22.88. The most recent rating by Roth Capital, on December 23, is at Buy, with a price target of $37.00.

• Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) stock declined 3.8% to $54.06.

• CTI BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTIC) shares fell 3.8% to $1.29.

• Milestone Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) shares plummeted 3.8% to $19.06.

• Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) shares plummeted 3.8% to $7.10.

• XTL Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XTLB) shares declined 3.8% to $1.28.

• PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) stock fell 3.8% to $24.66.

• Savara, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) shares fell 3.7% to $3.37.

• Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) shares plummeted 3.7% to $56.16.

• CHF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHFS) stock declined 3.7% to $1.04.

• Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) stock plummeted 3.7% to $3.95. The most recent rating by BMO Capital, on January 13, is at Outperform, with a price target of $18.00.

• Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) shares plummeted 3.6% to $2.94. The most recent rating by B. Riley FBR, on December 27, is at Buy, with a price target of $11.00.

• Celsion, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSN) stock fell 3.5% to $1.63.

• Conatus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) stock fell 3.5% to $0.43.

• Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) stock fell 3.5% to $9.02. The most recent rating by Evercore ISI Group, on November 19, is at In-Line, with a price target of $8.00.

• Genfit, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNFT) stock decreased by 3.5% to $19.80. The most recent rating by HC Wainwright & Co., on October 31, is at Buy, with a price target of $58.00.

• Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) shares plummeted 3.5% to $1.81. The most recent rating by Raymond James, on January 08, is at Outperform, with a price target of $2.50.

• Streamline Health Solns, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) shares fell 3.4% to $1.26.

• Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) shares declined 3.4% to $5.35. The most recent rating by Brookline Capital, on November 22, is at Buy, with a price target of $12.00.