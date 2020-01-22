23 Basic Materials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Session

Gainers

• Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) stock rose 5.7% to $6.10 during Wednesday's regular session. The most recent rating by RBC Capital, on January 21, is at Sector Perform, with a price target of $6.00.

• Companhia Siderurgica, Inc. (NYSE:SID) shares surged 5.5% to $3.65.

• Ternium, Inc. (NYSE:TX) stock increased by 5.4% to $23.46. According to the most recent rating by ScotiaBank, on January 22, the current rating is at Sector Outperform.

• Suzano, Inc. (NYSE:SUZ) stock surged 3.9% to $10.48.

• Cemex, Inc. (NYSE:CX) stock increased by 3.9% to $4.29.

Losers

• Huitao Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:HHT) shares decreased by 22.9% to $0.96 during Wednesday's regular session.

• Ikonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNX) stock fell 12.4% to $6.43.

• Origin Agritech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEED) shares declined 9.7% to $7.86.

• Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) shares declined 6.3% to $6.83. The most recent rating by National Securities, on November 18, is at Neutral, with a price target of $0.25.

• Mechel, Inc. (NYSE:MTL) shares fell 5.7% to $3.15.

• CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) stock fell 5.1% to $42.01. The most recent rating by UBS, on December 19, is at Buy, with a price target of $58.00.

• ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) stock decreased by 5.0% to $0.95.

• Mosaic, Inc. (NYSE:MOS) shares decreased by 4.9% to $20.11. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on December 12, is at Underweight, with a price target of $16.00.

• LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) shares plummeted 4.4% to $3.74.

• Ferroglobe, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSM) stock plummeted 3.9% to $1.00.

• Turquoise Hill Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRQ) stock plummeted 3.6% to $0.67.

• Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) shares plummeted 3.5% to $2.31.

• Olin, Inc. (NYSE:OLN) shares fell 3.4% to $17.27. The most recent rating by UBS, on December 19, is at Neutral, with a price target of $18.00.

• Pretium Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PVG) shares declined 3.3% to $10.21.

• U.S. Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAU) shares decreased by 3.2% to $0.82.

• Chemours, Inc. (NYSE:CC) shares declined 3.2% to $16.13. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on December 20, is at Neutral, with a price target of $19.00.

• Westlake Chemical, Inc. (NYSE:WLK) stock declined 3.2% to $67.68. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on January 15, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $75.00.

• Kraton, Inc. (NYSE:KRA) shares fell 3.0% to $21.61. The most recent rating by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, on December 09, is at Buy, with a price target of $31.00.