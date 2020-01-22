32 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Session

Gainers

• Genius Brands Intl, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) stock increased by 23.0% to $0.41 during Wednesday's regular session.

• EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) stock rose 12.7% to $37.73. The most recent rating by Canaccord Genuity, on November 05, is at Buy, with a price target of $34.00.

• Qutoutiao, Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) shares rose 11.1% to $4.74.

• Pareteum, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEUM) shares moved upwards by 10.3% to $0.91.

• Sea, Inc. (NYSE:SE) shares rose 7.8% to $44.51. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on January 22, is at Buy, with a price target of $50.00.

• Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) shares moved upwards by 6.1% to $3.64.

• Jiayin Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) stock surged 4.9% to $4.38.

• Criteo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTO) stock increased by 4.2% to $15.02. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on October 31, is at Underweight, with a price target of $16.00.

• Otelco, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTEL) stock surged 4.0% to $9.10.

• Leaf Group, Inc. (NYSE:LEAF) shares moved upwards by 3.8% to $2.72.

• The9, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCTY) shares rose 3.7% to $1.02.

• Intelsat, Inc. (NYSE:I) shares moved upwards by 3.6% to $6.89. The most recent rating by Raymond James, on November 20, is at Outperform, with a price target of $12.00.

• Rogers Communications, Inc. (NYSE:RCI) shares rose 3.6% to $51.17.

• Grupo Televisa, Inc. (NYSE:TV) shares increased by 3.2% to $12.39. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on November 14, is at Overweight, with a price target of $14.50.

• Partner Communications Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTNR) stock increased by 3.2% to $4.20.

Losers

• HUYA, Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) stock declined 9.4% to $18.55 during Wednesday's regular session. The most recent rating by Needham, on December 12, is at Buy, with a price target of $24.00.

• Momo, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) stock fell 7.7% to $33.07. The most recent rating by UBS, on November 27, is at Buy, with a price target of $43.00.

• DouYu International Hldgs, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOYU) shares decreased by 7.0% to $7.99. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on December 03, is at Neutral, with a price target of $8.00.

• Cango, Inc. (NYSE:CANG) shares decreased by 6.7% to $7.56. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on November 18, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $7.80.

• Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) stock declined 6.3% to $0.87.

• MER Telemanagement Solns, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSL) shares plummeted 6.1% to $1.07.

• Xunlei, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNET) stock plummeted 4.3% to $5.06.

• Cinedigm, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIDM) shares decreased by 4.3% to $0.64. The most recent rating by Canaccord Genuity, on November 15, is at Buy, with a price target of $1.50.

• iClick Interactive Asia, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICLK) stock fell 4.3% to $3.53.

• Tencent Music, Inc. (NYSE:TME) stock fell 4.0% to $13.31.

• Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) shares decreased by 3.8% to $3.02. The most recent rating by UBS, on January 17, is at Buy, with a price target of $3.50.

• SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) shares plummeted 3.8% to $2.30.

• Eros International, Inc. (NYSE:EROS) stock plummeted 3.4% to $4.26.

• Imax, Inc. (NYSE:IMAX) shares fell 3.2% to $18.90. According to the most recent rating by Canaccord Genuity, on November 01, the current rating is at Buy.

• Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) stock decreased by 3.1% to $3.38. The most recent rating by Stephens & Co., on December 18, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $3.00.

• JOYY, Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) stock fell 3.1% to $63.00. The most recent rating by Nomura, on November 13, is at Buy, with a price target of $76.00.

• Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) stock fell 3.0% to $9.67. The most recent rating by Craig-Hallum, on December 20, is at Buy, with a price target of $13.00.