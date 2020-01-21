17 Diagnostics & Research Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Session

Gainers

• Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) stock increased by 15.1% to $3.28 during Tuesday's regular session. The most recent rating by Craig-Hallum, on January 10, is at Buy, with a price target of $8.00.

• DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) stock moved upwards by 9.6% to $12.50.

• Trinity Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIB) stock increased by 9.3% to $1.14.

• Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) shares surged 7.1% to $3.76. The most recent rating by B. Riley, on December 30, is at Buy, with a price target of $8.00.

• Genetic Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENE) shares moved upwards by 6.1% to $4.18.

• T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) stock rose 4.3% to $1.22. According to the most recent rating by Janney Capital, on November 26, the current rating is at Neutral.

• Check-Cap, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEK) shares moved upwards by 4.0% to $2.13.

• Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) shares surged 3.7% to $1.13.

• Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI) shares surged 3.5% to $6.25.

• Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) shares increased by 3.4% to $2.17. The most recent rating by Maxim Group, on November 22, is at Buy, with a price target of $4.00.

• Oxford Immunotec Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:OXFD) stock surged 3.0% to $16.64.

Losers

• Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) shares plummeted 14.3% to $0.39 during Tuesday's regular session.

• OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) stock fell 9.4% to $1.73.

• CareDx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNA) stock decreased by 5.4% to $22.33.

• Psychemedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMD) shares decreased by 4.3% to $10.16.

• Invitae, Inc. (NYSE:NVTA) stock declined 4.1% to $18.82.

• BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) shares plummeted 3.1% to $52.45. The most recent rating by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, on January 08, is at Buy, with a price target of $58.00.