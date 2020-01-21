25 Consumer Defensive Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Session

Gainers

• Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) stock moved upwards by 16.8% to $3.29 during Tuesday's regular session.

• Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) stock surged 13.3% to $123.66. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on January 17, is at Neutral, with a price target of $125.00.

• Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) stock increased by 6.7% to $8.16. The most recent rating by Canaccord Genuity, on December 11, is at Buy, with a price target of $11.00.

• Alkaline Water Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) shares surged 3.8% to $1.64.

• Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) stock surged 3.4% to $5.42.

• e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) stock surged 3.2% to $15.62. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on December 16, is at Overweight, with a price target of $20.00.

• China Online Education Gr, Inc. (NYSE:COE) stock increased by 3.0% to $14.63. The most recent rating by Benchmark, on January 10, is at Buy, with a price target of $14.00.

Losers

• LAIX, Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) stock fell 7.4% to $5.84 during Tuesday's regular session.

• Youngevity International, Inc. (NASDAQ:YGYI) stock declined 7.2% to $2.44.

• Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) shares fell 5.6% to $6.89.

• United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) shares decreased by 5.5% to $7.89. According to the most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on January 17, the current rating is at Underweight.

• Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) stock declined 5.4% to $0.29.

• Pyxus International, Inc. (NYSE:PYX) stock plummeted 5.0% to $8.86.

• DAVIDsTEA, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA) stock plummeted 4.8% to $1.57.

• Tuesday Morning, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUES) stock fell 4.8% to $1.48.

• TAL Education, Inc. (NYSE:TAL) stock fell 4.8% to $51.48. According to the most recent rating by Macquarie, on January 09, the current rating is at Outperform.

• New Age Beverages, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) shares plummeted 4.3% to $1.89.

• Tantech Hldgs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TANH) stock plummeted 4.1% to $1.53.

• AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) shares fell 4.0% to $2.39.

• Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) shares fell 3.9% to $27.22. According to the most recent rating by KeyBanc, on January 21, the current rating is at Sector Weight.

• Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) shares decreased by 3.7% to $40.76. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on December 05, is at Neutral, with a price target of $43.00.

• iFresh, Inc. (NASDAQ:IFMK) stock fell 3.5% to $0.55.

• Pingtan Marine Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:PME) shares decreased by 3.5% to $1.11.

• Edgewell Personal Care, Inc. (NYSE:EPC) stock decreased by 3.2% to $28.10. The most recent rating by UBS, on November 13, is at Neutral, with a price target of $34.00.

• Village Farms Intl, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) stock fell 3.1% to $5.95.