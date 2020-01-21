72 Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Session

Gainers

• Gilat Satellite Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILT) shares rose 13.3% to $10.37 during Tuesday's regular session.

• Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRTC) shares surged 10.3% to $6.61. The most recent rating by Northland Capital Markets, on December 20, is at Market Perform, with a price target of $7.00.

• AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) stock rose 10.3% to $5.13. The most recent rating by National Securities, on October 24, is at Buy, with a price target of $11.00.

• Nano Dimension, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNDM) shares increased by 9.2% to $2.50.

• Boxlight, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOXL) stock moved upwards by 9.2% to $1.67.

• Verb Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) shares surged 8.7% to $1.56.

• ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) stock increased by 8.6% to $39.21. The most recent rating by Needham, on January 21, is at Buy, with a price target of $40.00.

• Aehr Test Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEHR) shares increased by 8.5% to $2.16.

• Resonant, Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) stock increased by 7.8% to $3.04.

• Camtek, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAMT) shares surged 7.3% to $13.39.

• MagnaChip Semiconductor, Inc. (NYSE:MX) shares rose 7.1% to $15.07. The most recent rating by Needham, on January 15, is at Buy, with a price target of $18.00.

• Avaya Hldgs, Inc. (NYSE:AVYA) shares moved upwards by 7.0% to $13.88. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on January 21, is at Buy, with a price target of $18.00.

• SemiLEDs, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEDS) shares surged 7.0% to $2.15.

• Daqo New Energy, Inc. (NYSE:DQ) shares rose 6.9% to $57.28.

• SMTC, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTX) shares moved upwards by 6.2% to $4.09.

• Maxar Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) shares rose 5.8% to $21.38. According to the most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on January 15, the current rating is at Neutral.

• Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) shares increased by 5.3% to $36.99. The most recent rating by Bernstein, on January 10, is at Outperform, with a price target of $40.00.

• Inseego, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSG) shares surged 5.1% to $9.62. The most recent rating by Cowen & Co., on January 13, is at Outperform, with a price target of $9.00.

• Neonode, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) stock surged 5.0% to $2.95.

• Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) stock rose 4.5% to $0.73.

• Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) shares surged 4.5% to $4.64.

• LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) shares surged 4.5% to $0.70. According to the most recent rating by B. Riley, on November 08, the current rating is at Neutral.

• Sunnova Energy Intl, Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) shares increased by 4.0% to $12.78. The most recent rating by B of A Securities, on January 17, is at Neutral, with a price target of $440.00.

• LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) stock increased by 3.7% to $42.84. The most recent rating by Mizuho, on January 10, is at Buy, with a price target of $45.00.

• Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) shares surged 3.7% to $48.25. The most recent rating by UBS, on January 17, is at Buy, with a price target of $64.00.

• Vivopower International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVPR) stock surged 3.6% to $1.11.

• Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) stock rose 3.6% to $19.39. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on January 07, is at Overweight, with a price target of $22.00.

• Magic Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGIC) shares surged 3.5% to $10.86.

• Logitech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGI) stock increased by 3.5% to $48.20. The most recent rating by Wedbush, on January 15, is at Neutral, with a price target of $48.00.

• SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) stock rose 3.2% to $108.13. The most recent rating by Cascend, on January 10, is at Buy, with a price target of $120.00.

• RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) shares increased by 3.0% to $198.69. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on January 21, is at Buy, with a price target of $230.00.

Losers

• MMTEC, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) stock declined 12.8% to $2.05 during Tuesday's regular session.

• Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETXP) shares declined 12.0% to $0.88.

• QuickLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:QUIK) stock fell 10.8% to $6.77. The most recent rating by Oppenheimer, on January 13, is at Outperform, with a price target of $1.00.

• Marin Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRIN) shares plummeted 9.6% to $1.50.

• Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) stock fell 7.9% to $1.86.

• YayYo, Inc. (NASDAQ:YAYO) shares declined 6.6% to $1.09.

• CounterPath, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPAH) stock declined 6.5% to $2.47.

• Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP) stock plummeted 6.3% to $5.64.

• Internap, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAP) stock decreased by 6.3% to $1.04.

• BroadVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVSN) stock declined 6.1% to $2.87.

• Appian, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPN) stock decreased by 5.9% to $49.96. The most recent rating by Needham, on January 10, is at Buy, with a price target of $49.00.

• SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) shares plummeted 5.3% to $3.05.

• OneSpan, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) stock plummeted 5.0% to $19.05.

• Conduent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNDT) shares declined 5.0% to $5.47. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on January 15, is at Neutral, with a price target of $7.00.

• Progress Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGS) shares plummeted 4.7% to $46.75.

• Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) stock decreased by 4.4% to $1.09.

• Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) stock fell 4.4% to $6.22.

• Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) shares fell 4.1% to $5.21.

• Future FinTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) stock fell 4.0% to $0.83.

• Diebold Nixdorf, Inc. (NYSE:DBD) stock plummeted 4.0% to $10.66. The most recent rating by DA Davidson, on December 13, is at Buy, with a price target of $17.00.

• Canaan, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) stock decreased by 3.9% to $5.76.

• 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) shares fell 3.9% to $10.35.

• LG Display Co, Inc. (NYSE:LPL) shares plummeted 3.9% to $6.56.

• GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) stock fell 3.8% to $8.64.

• Ameri Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRH) stock plummeted 3.8% to $1.53.

• Taoping, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) shares decreased by 3.8% to $0.77.

• CLPS, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPS) stock fell 3.7% to $3.86.

• Safe-T Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFET) shares declined 3.4% to $3.09.

• Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) shares fell 3.4% to $1.41.

• Aurora Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:JG) shares declined 3.4% to $2.56.

• ForeScout Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSCT) shares plummeted 3.4% to $32.61. The most recent rating by PiperJaffray, on December 10, is at Overweight, with a price target of $45.00.

• Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) shares fell 3.3% to $20.20. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on January 08, is at Overweight, with a price target of $40.00.

• Weidai, Inc. (NYSE:WEI) stock decreased by 3.3% to $2.67.

• Qumu, Inc. (NASDAQ:QUMU) shares decreased by 3.2% to $2.54.

• Xerox Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:XRX) shares plummeted 3.2% to $36.17. According to the most recent rating by JP Morgan, on November 12, the current rating is at Neutral.

• support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) shares fell 3.2% to $1.22.

• Atomera, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOM) shares declined 3.2% to $4.29.

• PagSeguro Digital, Inc. (NYSE:PAGS) shares plummeted 3.1% to $34.87. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on January 21, is at Overweight, with a price target of $40.00.

• Key Tronic, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTCC) stock plummeted 3.1% to $6.47.

• BOS Better Online Solns, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOSC) stock decreased by 3.1% to $2.18.

• Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) stock declined 3.0% to $1.61.