46 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Session

Gainers

• Atlanticus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATLC) shares surged 10.6% to $13.04 during Tuesday's regular session.

• Community West Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBC) stock moved upwards by 6.8% to $11.80.

• Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFH) shares increased by 6.4% to $0.65.

• GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) shares surged 6.2% to $4.14.

• Signature Bank, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBNY) shares surged 5.5% to $146.75. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on December 12, is at Overweight, with a price target of $150.00.

• Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) shares rose 5.4% to $53.45.

• XP, Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) stock increased by 5.2% to $40.80. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on January 06, is at Overweight, with a price target of $45.00.

• Garrison Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) shares surged 4.8% to $6.35.

• Diamond Eagle Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:DEACU) stock moved upwards by 4.5% to $15.46.

• Sculptor Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) stock rose 4.3% to $23.34. The most recent rating by Citi, on November 19, is at Buy, with a price target of $45.00.

• Peoples Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) stock rose 3.9% to $35.95. The most recent rating by DA Davidson, on January 10, is at Buy, with a price target of $40.00.

• Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) stock surged 3.8% to $16.04. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on January 06, is at Neutral, with a price target of $15.50.

• Allied Esports, Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) stock increased by 3.5% to $3.26. The most recent rating by Stephens & Co., on December 18, is at Overweight, with a price target of $5.00.

• Focus Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) shares increased by 3.2% to $29.16. The most recent rating by Jefferies, on December 10, is at Buy, with a price target of $34.00.

• Diamond Eagle Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:DEAC) stock increased by 3.2% to $14.00.

• Union Acquisition Corp II, Inc. (NASDAQ:LATNU) stock moved upwards by 3.1% to $10.59.

• Greenhill & Co, Inc. (NYSE:GHL) stock increased by 3.0% to $17.98.

Losers

• Yiren Digital, Inc. (NYSE:YRD) stock fell 8.1% to $5.56 during Tuesday's regular session.

• Nuveen Pennsylvania, Inc. (NYSE:NPN) stock plummeted 6.8% to $14.62.

• China Internet Nationwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFS) stock declined 6.6% to $0.95.

• Amerant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTBB) stock decreased by 6.4% to $14.51.

• MoneyGram Int, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) shares declined 4.9% to $2.52.

• Bank Bradesco, Inc. (NYSE:BBD) stock decreased by 4.4% to $8.06.

• Donnelley Financial Solns, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) shares plummeted 4.3% to $10.18.

• Village Bank & Trust Finl, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBFC) shares plummeted 4.2% to $40.25.

• CHINA FUND, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) stock decreased by 4.1% to $21.68.

• UBS Group, Inc. (NYSE:UBS) shares declined 4.0% to $12.60.

• China Life Insurance Co, Inc. (NYSE:LFC) shares fell 3.9% to $13.62.

• Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) stock fell 3.9% to $1.00.

• Yintech Investment Hldgs, Inc. (NASDAQ:YIN) stock fell 3.8% to $6.41.

• Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) stock decreased by 3.7% to $21.81.

• China Finance Online Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:JRJC) stock declined 3.7% to $7.10.

• Enterprise Finl Servs, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFSC) stock decreased by 3.6% to $46.70.

• Itau Unibanco Holding, Inc. (NYSE:ITUB) stock fell 3.6% to $8.04. According to the most recent rating by UBS, on November 21, the current rating is at Neutral.

• Pintec Technology Hldgs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PT) stock decreased by 3.5% to $2.85.

• Morgan Stanley China, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) stock plummeted 3.5% to $21.63.

• Banco Santander (Brasil), Inc. (NYSE:BSBR) stock fell 3.5% to $10.69. According to the most recent rating by UBS, on November 21, the current rating is at Neutral.

• Futu Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUTU) shares fell 3.5% to $11.76.

• Morgan Stanley, Inc. (NYSE:MS) stock decreased by 3.4% to $55.54. According to the most recent rating by Citigroup, on January 21, the current rating is at Neutral.

• HDFC Bank, Inc. (NYSE:HDB) stock plummeted 3.4% to $59.60.

• Qudian, Inc. (NYSE:QD) stock decreased by 3.4% to $3.40. The most recent rating by Nomura, on November 20, is at Neutral, with a price target of $6.51.

• A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) shares declined 3.4% to $8.26.

• Comerica, Inc. (NYSE:CMA) shares declined 3.3% to $66.43. The most recent rating by B. Riley FBR, on January 09, is at Neutral, with a price target of $75.00.

• Jianpu Technology, Inc. (NYSE:JT) shares declined 3.3% to $1.49.

• Nesco Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NSCO) stock decreased by 3.2% to $4.95.

• FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) stock declined 3.1% to $2.44.