36 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Session

Gainers

• Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) stock rose 12.0% to $0.90 during Tuesday's regular session.

• Pareteum, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEUM) stock moved upwards by 9.4% to $0.85.

• IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) shares rose 8.6% to $0.29.

• EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) stock rose 7.6% to $34.53. The most recent rating by Canaccord Genuity, on November 05, is at Buy, with a price target of $34.00.

• B Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOM) shares rose 6.9% to $1.70.

• Liquid Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:YVR) stock surged 5.8% to $1.82.

• Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) shares rose 5.8% to $88.30. According to the most recent rating by Raymond James, on January 15, the current rating is at Market Perform.

• Genius Brands Intl, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) shares rose 4.7% to $0.32.

• Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) stock rose 4.7% to $136.47. The most recent rating by Needham, on December 03, is at Buy, with a price target of $200.00.

• Perion Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:PERI) shares moved upwards by 4.3% to $9.36. The most recent rating by Lake Street, on January 15, is at Buy, with a price target of $10.00.

• Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) shares moved upwards by 3.9% to $3.48.

• Radcom, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDCM) shares increased by 3.8% to $9.39.

• MER Telemanagement Solns, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSL) stock rose 3.6% to $1.15.

• Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC) shares surged 3.5% to $2.10.

Losers

• Jiayin Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) stock fell 13.3% to $4.62 during Tuesday's regular session.

• Frontier Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTR) shares decreased by 10.6% to $0.57.

• Cango, Inc. (NYSE:CANG) stock declined 9.4% to $8.20. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on November 18, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $7.80.

• Fang Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SFUN) stock decreased by 6.3% to $3.26.

• Blue Hat Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHAT) stock declined 6.1% to $1.85.

• Luokung Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:LKCO) shares decreased by 5.8% to $1.22. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on January 16, is at Overweight, with a price target of $56.00.

• Weibo, Inc. (NASDAQ:WB) shares fell 5.6% to $44.17. According to the most recent rating by CLSA, on November 15, the current rating is at Outperform.

• SITO Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SITO) shares decreased by 5.4% to $0.26.

• HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) stock decreased by 5.2% to $2.53.

• Wanda Sports Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSG) stock declined 5.1% to $2.98. According to the most recent rating by Loop Capital, on December 12, the current rating is at Hold.

• Consolidated Comms Hldgs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) shares declined 5.1% to $4.04.

• DouYu International Hldgs, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOYU) shares fell 5.0% to $8.90. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on December 03, is at Neutral, with a price target of $8.00.

• Xunlei, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNET) stock declined 4.2% to $5.33.

• The E W Scripps, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSP) stock decreased by 4.0% to $15.72. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on November 12, is at Outperform, with a price target of $18.00.

• Intelsat, Inc. (NYSE:I) stock decreased by 4.0% to $6.75. The most recent rating by Raymond James, on November 20, is at Outperform, with a price target of $12.00.

• Entravision Comms, Inc. (NYSE:EVC) stock decreased by 4.0% to $2.19.

• Gogo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) shares plummeted 3.8% to $5.31.

• Leaf Group, Inc. (NYSE:LEAF) stock declined 3.5% to $2.72.

• SINA, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINA) shares decreased by 3.4% to $41.58.

• Sohu.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHU) stock plummeted 3.3% to $11.87.

• Iridium Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) stock declined 3.1% to $26.11.

• Momo, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) stock declined 3.1% to $36.14. The most recent rating by UBS, on November 27, is at Buy, with a price target of $43.00.