A Look At Benzinga Pro's Most-Searched Tickers For June 4, 2019
This most-searched list is a feature included in Benzinga Pro''s newsfeed tool. It highlights stocks frequently searched by Benzinga Pro users on the platform.
- Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNCA) shares were down 11.33 percent at $5.95 at the close Tuesday.
- Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) shares were higher by 35.96 percent at $5.86 at the close. The company reported a year-over-year increase in sales, net income and EBITDA for the first six months in 2019.
- Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) shares were up 7.22 percent at $29.57. The company announced its Radeon GPUs will be used to power the new Mac Pro. The stock has rebounded along with the rest of the tech space.
- Legacy Reserves Inc. (NASDAQ: LGCY) shares were down 43.21 percent at 30 cents. The company announced Saturday that it entered a forbearance agreement with RBL and Second Lien Lenders.
- Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) shares were up 2.04 percent at $167.50. A Rosenblatt analyst reiterated a Buy rating and a price target of $242; this came on the heels of news of a potential government antitrust investigation.
- ARCA Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABIO) shares were down 0.82 percent to $7.30.
- Cypress Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ: CY) shares were up 0.59 percent to $22.20. The company announced Monday it will be acquired by Infineon Technologies for $23.85 per share in cash.
- Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLN) shares were down after the company announced the issuing of a U.S. patent covering its proprietary navigation system.
- Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares were up 3.66 percent at $179.64 at the close Tuesday after a news cycle that included its WWDC event and news of a potential government antitrust probe.
- Soliton (NASDAQ: SOLY) shares were up 22.5 percent at $18.49 at the close Tuesday. The company announced the results of its acoustic pulse technology device and said its RAP device is a potentially important new way to improve the skin.
