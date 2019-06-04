Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse
My goal is to be on stage with my computer and let you
see my screen and make sure you know what buttons to
press, where you’re getting in & out, how to calculate
risk, your targets — all of those things.
It’s real-life trading. Make sure you sign up!
- Jerremy Newsome
GET TICKETS

A Look At Benzinga Pro's Most-Searched Tickers For June 4, 2019

Sebastian Brown , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 04, 2019 5:09pm   Comments
Share:

This most-searched list is a feature included in Benzinga Pro''s newsfeed tool. It highlights stocks frequently searched by Benzinga Pro users on the platform.

  • Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNCA) shares were down 11.33 percent at $5.95 at the close Tuesday. 
  • Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) shares were higher by 35.96 percent at $5.86 at the close. The company reported a year-over-year increase in sales, net income and EBITDA for the first six months in 2019.
  • Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) shares were up 7.22 percent at $29.57. The company announced its Radeon GPUs will be used to power the new Mac Pro. The stock has rebounded along with the rest of the tech space.
  • Legacy Reserves Inc. (NASDAQ: LGCY) shares were down 43.21 percent at 30 cents. The company announced Saturday that it entered a forbearance agreement with RBL and Second Lien Lenders. 
  • Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) shares were up 2.04 percent at $167.50. A Rosenblatt analyst reiterated a Buy rating and a price target of $242; this came on the heels of news of a potential government antitrust investigation.
  • ARCA Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABIO) shares were down 0.82 percent to $7.30. 
  • Cypress Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ: CY) shares were up 0.59 percent to $22.20. The company announced Monday it will be acquired by Infineon Technologies for $23.85 per share in cash.
  • Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLN) shares were down after the company announced the issuing of a U.S. patent covering its proprietary navigation system.
  • Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares were up 3.66 percent at $179.64 at the close Tuesday after a news cycle that included its WWDC event and news of a potential government antitrust probe. 
  • Soliton (NASDAQ: SOLY) shares were up 22.5 percent at $18.49 at the close Tuesday. The company announced the results of its acoustic pulse technology device and said its RAP device is a potentially important new way to improve the skin.

Posted-In: After-Hours Center Trading Ideas

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + ABIO)

Apple's WWDC 2019 Was All About Apps, Security
44 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Investors Appear To Relax A Little On Encouraging News On China, Mexico Trade Fronts
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
66 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
All The Updates, Features Apple Showed Off At WWDC 2019: Dark Mode, MacOS Catalina And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

6 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session