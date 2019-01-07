Market Overview

'Halftime Report' Picks For January 7: Mastercard, Twilio And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 07, 2019 2:40pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report", Shannon Saccocia said she likes Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ). She thinks the company has done some great acquisitions over the past few years and they continue to drive the EPS growth.

Jon Najarian noticed some call options buying in QEP Resources Inc (NYSE: QEP) and he wants to get a long position in the name.

Kevin O'Leary is a buyer of iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (NASDAQ: IBB). He sees big deals happening in the sector.

Josh Brown has a long position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE: MA).

Joe Terranova bought Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO).

Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Joe Terranova Jon Najarian Josh BrownIntraday Update Media Trading Ideas

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

An Evolving Quality ETF