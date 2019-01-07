'Halftime Report' Picks For January 7: Mastercard, Twilio And More

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report", Shannon Saccocia said she likes Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ). She thinks the company has done some great acquisitions over the past few years and they continue to drive the EPS growth.

Jon Najarian noticed some call options buying in QEP Resources Inc (NYSE: QEP) and he wants to get a long position in the name.

Kevin O'Leary is a buyer of iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (NASDAQ: IBB). He sees big deals happening in the sector.

Josh Brown has a long position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE: MA).

Joe Terranova bought Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO).