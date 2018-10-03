Caterpillar, Denbury, Northrop Grumman, Ross Stores, XLE: 'Halftime Report' Final Trades For Oct. 3
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report", Erin Browne said she likes the energy sector. She believes there's a lot of room on the upside as spare capacity is really limited. Energy Select Sector SPDR (NYSE: XLE) is up about 0.7 percent Wednesday.
Jon Najarian likes Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST).
Pete Najarian revealed he owns stock and options in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT).
Joe Terranova is a buyer of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC).
Stephen Weiss bought Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE: DNR).
