Switch Inc (NYSE: SWCH) shares are trading higher by $1.05 (4 percent) at $20.00 in Monday's session.

The technology infrastructure company is trading higher for the sixth day in a row. Over that course of time, it has rallied from its November 3 close ($18.26) to $20.18 earlier in today's session.

After a slightly higher open, SWCH pulled back but found support just under Friday's close ($18.95) at $18.92 and resumed its move higher. The continuation rally took the stock to $20.18, which coincides with its October 11 high ($20.21).

If the rally continues, there may additional resistance at its October 9 high ($20.45).

