Teen Driver Insurance Nightmare: Which States Are Gouging Parents the Most?

As any parent of a newly licensed teenager knows, insuring a young driver can be a budget-busting affair. Recent data reveals that the expense of adding a teen to an auto insurance policy has soared, with some states imposing almost unbearable premiums. Here's a closer look at where teenage drivers face the steepest insurance rates and why the costs can be so exorbitant.

Don't Miss:

The average American couple has saved this much money for retirement — How do you compare ?

Can you guess how many retire with a $5,000,000 nest egg? – How does it compare to the average?

According to MarketWatch, full coverage car insurance for teens is, on average, 206% more expensive than the national average estimate of $1,730, and it can even be up to 485% more expensive than older drivers.

When comparing auto insurance rates by state, a stark disparity can make a huge difference in a family's finances. For instance, for teenage drivers, Delaware takes the top spot with an average annual premium of $13,788. Rhode Island and Louisiana follow close behind with annual premiums of $13,472 and $13,261, respectively. On the other end of the spectrum, Hawaii is significantly more affordable, with annual premiums of $1,805 for teen drivers.

While the reasons behind each individual premium vary, the primary factors for teens receiving higher premiums include a higher likelihood of accidents, distracted driving, and riskier behaviors in general. Safeteendriving.org shares that the fatal crash rate per mile driven for 16-19-year-olds is about three times higher than it is for drivers aged 20 and older. The risk is highest for 16-17-year-olds.

Trending: This billion-dollar fund has invested in the next big real estate boom, here's how you can join for $10.

Other factors against teen drivers include lack of experience – both in life and driving – and gender. Statistically speaking, men are more likely to be involved in serious car accidents. As for experience, teens' ages prevent them from having the experience they need for a proven record of good driving, as well as any other financial history that would show they can pay their premiums on time.

So, if you have or will have teen drivers, understanding what costs you have coming can be helpful. If you live in any of these 10 states, you may be facing some daunting premiums for your teen drivers:

Delaware: $13,788 Rhode Island: $13,472 Louisiana: $13,261 Nevada: $11,788 Connecticut: $11,410 Utah: $8,534 Wisconsin: $8,434 Oregon: $8,403 Tennessee: $6,897 Idaho: $6,433

See Also: Will the surge continue or decline on real estate prices? People are finding out about risk-free real estate investing that lets you cash out whenever you want.

Fortunately, they won't have to pay crazy-expensive insurance premiums forever. Prices drop drastically as drivers gain more experience, prove they can navigate the roads safely, and take more accountability for themselves. For example, the insurance premiums in Delaware drop from $13,799 to $2,852 for 25-year-old drivers.

In those same 10 states with the most expensive teen auto insurance premiums, the prices are vastly different for drivers once they turn 25:

Delaware: $2,852 Rhode Island: $2,381 Louisiana: $3,008 Nevada: $2,768 Connecticut: $1,951 Utah: $1,913 Wisconsin: $1,686 Oregon: $1,903 Tennessee: $1,521 Idaho: $1,412

Because insurance costs can vary dramatically based on location, it's important to explore all available options and seek ways to mitigate these expenses. For personalized strategies tailored to your unique situation, consulting a financial advisor can be an invaluable step in managing your family’s insurance costs and overall financial planning.

Read Next: