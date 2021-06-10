Medicare Insurance Association Hosts Free Professional Conference

The number of insurance and financial professionals serving the 62 million Americans on Medicare is growing. With 11,000 individuals turning 65 daily, the interest in Medicare insurance is growing exponentially.

Of the nation's 1.2 million insurance agents and brokers an estimated 10% currently offer Medicare insurance options, including Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans.

To educate insurance agents who market Medicare insurance plans, a special one-day industry-wide event will take place Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at the Schaumburg Convention Center. The convention center is located in NW Chicago. There is no charge for insurance professionals to attend. For those unable to attend in person, sessions will be recorded and made available online following the event.

Trends in Medicare Insurance Plans

The number of individuals enrolled in Medicare Advantage (MA) plans continues to grow. According to the latest Medicare Advantage statistics, MA is projected to grow by 2 million members this year reaching 26.5 million beneficiaries. A decade ago, fewer than 12 million individuals chose one of the 3,500 different Medicare Advantage plans available nationwide.

Similarly, Medicare Supplement insurance or Medigap plan participation is growing. In 2020 some 13.9 million Americans selected Medigap coverage to supplement their Medicare insurance plan. This represents over 1 million additional individuals compared to 2016.

National experts speaking at the conference will discuss Medicare insurance market trends as well as the latest legislative updates. Attendees will be able to select from over 20 different sessions featuring national experts. In addition, attendees will be able to visit the conference exhibit hall where over 90 different insurers, distributors and lead generation companies will be present.

Free Conference Registration

Complete program details for the 2021 Medicare insurance conference can be accessed via the Association's website.

The American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance (AAMSI) is a national organization focused on educating consumers and supporting insurance professionals who market Medicare insurance products. The organization makes available the leading national directory listing Medicare insurance agents available to help consumers compare Medicare Advantage and Medigap plans.