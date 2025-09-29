Demystifying Sun Country Airlines: Insights From 5 Analyst Reviews

Across the recent three months, 5 analysts have shared their insights on Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ: SNCY), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $18.6, along with a high estimate of $23.00 and a low estimate of $11.00. This current average reflects an increase of 3.33% from the previous average price target of $18.00.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of Sun Country Airlines among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Duane Pfennigwerth Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $20.00 $19.00 James Kirby JP Morgan Raises Overweight $23.00 $18.00 Christopher Stathoulopoulos Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $11.00 $12.00 Duane Pfennigwerth Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $19.00 $20.00 Ravi Shanker Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $20.00 $21.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Sun Country Airlines. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Sun Country Airlines. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Sun Country Airlines compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Sun Country Airlines compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Sun Country Airlines's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Sun Country Airlines's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Sun Country Airlines analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc operates low-cost air carriers. The business has two operating segments: Passenger and Cargo. The passenger segment has two internal passenger groups Scheduled service and Charter. The Cargo segment provides air cargo services. The majority of the revenue is from the passenger segment.

Sun Country Airlines's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Sun Country Airlines's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 3.63%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Sun Country Airlines's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 2.49%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Sun Country Airlines's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 1.08%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sun Country Airlines's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.42% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, Sun Country Airlines adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.