LightPath Technologies Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (4 Ratings)

In the latest quarter, 4 analysts provided ratings for LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ: LPTH), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 2 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $7.12, a high estimate of $8.00, and a low estimate of $6.00. Marking an increase of 29.45%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $5.50.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The perception of LightPath Technologies by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jaeson Schmidt Lake Street Raises Buy $7.50 $4.00 Scott Buck HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $8.00 $7.00 Scott Buck HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $7.00 $6.00 Scott Buck HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $6.00 $5.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to LightPath Technologies. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of LightPath Technologies's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know LightPath Technologies Better

LightPath Technologies Inc is a manufacturer, distributor, and integrator of proprietary optical components and assemblies. It is also engaged in the research and development for optical solutions for the traditional optics markets and communications markets. The company's business based on the following product groups: precision molded optics, specialty products, and infrared products. It currently serves the following major markets, distribution and catalog, laser, industrial, instrumentation, telecommunications, and defense.

LightPath Technologies's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, LightPath Technologies showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 19.07% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: LightPath Technologies's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -39.08%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): LightPath Technologies's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -16.89%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): LightPath Technologies's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -5.63%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, LightPath Technologies faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

