What Analysts Are Saying About Frontier Group Holdings Stock

In the preceding three months, 4 analysts have released ratings for Frontier Group Holdings (NASDAQ: ULCC), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $4.88, a high estimate of $8.00, and a low estimate of $3.50. Surpassing the previous average price target of $4.25, the current average has increased by 14.82%.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Frontier Group Holdings by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Linenberg Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $8.00 $4.00 Atul Maheswari UBS Lowers Neutral $3.50 $4.00 Atul Maheswari UBS Announces Neutral $4.00 - Andrew Didora B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $4.00 $4.75

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Frontier Group Holdings compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Frontier Group Holdings's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Unveiling the Story Behind Frontier Group Holdings

Frontier Group Holdings Inc is an ultra-low-cost carrier whose business is focused on Low Fares Done Right. The company owns a fleet of 120 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, consisting of 13 A320ceos, 82 A320neos, 21 A321ceos and 4 A321neos. The use of these aircraft, their seating configuration, weight-saving tactics, and baggage process have all contributed to the ability to continue to be the fuel-efficient of all the U.S. The Company is managed as a single business unit that provides air transportation for passengers. Majority of revenue is from Domestic flight follow by International.

Frontier Group Holdings's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Frontier Group Holdings faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -4.52% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Frontier Group Holdings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -7.54%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Frontier Group Holdings's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -13.01%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Frontier Group Holdings's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -1.08%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Frontier Group Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 9.62. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

