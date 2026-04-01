Leading And Lagging Sectors For April 1, 2026

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Gainers
Losers
Pulled from Benzinga Pro data the above sector movers alert assists traders in understanding macro-level trends and market variations. Traders will look for sector movers providing information on sectors that are over- or under-performing, deriving these results into investing decisions on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.
For more information on sector movers, click here.
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