Gainers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume (NYSE:XLK) State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF 138.5000 1.000 0.72 288.6K (NYSE:XLU) State Street Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF 47.2383 0.168 0.35 46.3K (NYSE:XLI) State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF 176.0000 0.560 0.31 22.9K (NYSE:XLF) State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF 51.3200 0.110 0.21 183.9K (NYSE:XLB) State Street Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF 52.0400 0.100 0.19 4.3K

Losers

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data the above sector movers alert assists traders in understanding macro-level trends and market variations. Traders will look for sector movers providing information on sectors that are over- or under-performing, deriving these results into investing decisions on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.

For more information on sector movers, click here.