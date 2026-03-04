Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Gainers
|Symbol
|Name
|Price
|Change ($)
|Change (%)
|Volume
|(NYSE:XLK)
|State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF
|138.5000
|1.000
|0.72
|288.6K
|(NYSE:XLU)
|State Street Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF
|47.2383
|0.168
|0.35
|46.3K
|(NYSE:XLI)
|State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF
|176.0000
|0.560
|0.31
|22.9K
|(NYSE:XLF)
|State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF
|51.3200
|0.110
|0.21
|183.9K
|(NYSE:XLB)
|State Street Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF
|52.0400
|0.100
|0.19
|4.3K
Pulled from Benzinga Pro data the above sector movers alert assists traders in understanding macro-level trends and market variations. Traders will look for sector movers providing information on sectors that are over- or under-performing, deriving these results into investing decisions on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.
