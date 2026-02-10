Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Losers
|Symbol
|Name
|Price
|Change ($)
|Change (%)
|Volume
|(NYSE:XLF)
|State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF
|53.580
|-0.360
|-0.67
|87.7K
|(NYSE:XLK)
|State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF
|143.130
|-0.220
|-0.16
|141.7K
|(NYSE:XLP)
|State Street Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF
|87.328
|-0.102
|-0.12
|24.5K
|(NYSE:XLV)
|State Street Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF
|156.250
|-0.070
|-0.05
|2.9K
Pulled from Benzinga Pro data the above sector movers alert assists traders in understanding macro-level trends and market variations. Traders will look for sector movers providing information on sectors that are over- or under-performing, deriving these results into investing decisions on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.
