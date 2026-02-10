Gainers

Losers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume (NYSE:XLF) State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF 53.580 -0.360 -0.67 87.7K (NYSE:XLK) State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF 143.130 -0.220 -0.16 141.7K (NYSE:XLP) State Street Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF 87.328 -0.102 -0.12 24.5K (NYSE:XLV) State Street Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF 156.250 -0.070 -0.05 2.9K

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data the above sector movers alert assists traders in understanding macro-level trends and market variations. Traders will look for sector movers providing information on sectors that are over- or under-performing, deriving these results into investing decisions on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.

