December 1, 2025 8:10 AM 1 min read

Leading And Lagging Sectors For December 1, 2025

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume
(NYSE:XLE) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector 90.65 0.2 0.22 28.6K

Losers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume
(NYSE:XLK) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology 283.19 -3.03 -1.06 15.5K
(NYSE:XLY) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary 234.73 -1.73 -0.74 5.8K
(NYSE:XLV) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care 156.50 -1.15 -0.73 14.9K
(NYSE:XLRE) Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) 41.41 -0.26 -0.63 1.0K
(NYSE:XLI) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial 152.76 -0.93 -0.61 1.2K
(NYSE:XLF) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial 53.02 -0.31 -0.59 98.2K
(NYSE:XLC) The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund 114.77 -0.62 -0.54 6.5K
(NYSE:XLU) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities 90.34 -0.29 -0.32 12.0K
(NYSE:XLB) Materials Select Sector SPDR 89.19 -0.21 -0.24 1.1K
(NYSE:XLP) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples 79.34 -0.03 -0.04 9.7K

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data this sector movers alert provides traders with a compiled way to read macro-level market trends. Investors garner a particular interest in sector movers to better determine sectors that are over- or under-performing to make better investing decisions on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.

