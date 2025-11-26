movers image
November 26, 2025 8:10 AM 1 min read

Leading And Lagging Sectors For November 26, 2025

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume
(NYSE:XLK) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology 281.8400 1.380 0.49 11.5K
(NYSE:XLY) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary 234.2900 0.890 0.38 1.4K
(NYSE:XLV) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care 159.2300 0.460 0.28 5.5K
(NYSE:XLU) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities 88.8713 0.061 0.06 5.0K
(NYSE:XLP) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples 78.1000 0.040 0.05 3.8K
(NYSE:XLE) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector 88.6513 0.041 0.04 6.7K
(NYSE:XLI) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial 151.9500 0.030 0.01 2.2K

No loser in today's Pre-market session.

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data the above sector movers alert assists traders in understanding macro-level trends and market variations. Traders will look for sector movers providing information on sectors that are over- or under-performing, deriving these results into investing decisions on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.

