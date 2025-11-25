Leading And Lagging Sectors For November 25, 2025

Gainers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume (NYSE:XLC) The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund 114.00 0.99 0.87 2.3K (NYSE:XLB) Materials Select Sector SPDR 86.79 0.27 0.31 8.8K (NYSE:XLRE) Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) 41.09 0.13 0.31 2.0K (NYSE:XLF) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial 52.02 0.13 0.25 97.7K (NYSE:XLP) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples 77.15 0.15 0.19 3.1K (NYSE:XLV) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care 155.57 0.31 0.19 7.9K (NYSE:XLU) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities 89.26 0.11 0.12 1.7K

Losers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume (NYSE:XLK) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology 277.2758 -2.434 -0.88 71.5K (NYSE:XLE) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector 88.7500 -0.420 -0.48 129.3K (NYSE:XLY) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary 228.2000 -0.310 -0.14 1.2K

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data the above sector movers alert assists traders in understanding macro-level trends and market variations. Traders will look for sector movers providing information on sectors that are over- or under-performing, deriving these results into investing decisions on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.

