November 24, 2025 8:10 AM 1 min read

Leading And Lagging Sectors For November 24, 2025

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume
(NYSE:XLC) The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund 112.8900 0.990 0.88 2.0K
(NYSE:XLK) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology 275.1500 1.950 0.71 25.3K
(NYSE:XLU) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities 88.7000 0.550 0.62 14.9K
(NYSE:XLB) Materials Select Sector SPDR 86.8100 0.460 0.53 339
(NYSE:XLY) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary 226.3500 0.850 0.37 211
(NYSE:XLV) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care 155.1000 0.490 0.31 13.0K
(NYSE:XLF) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial 51.8100 0.140 0.27 137.8K
(NYSE:XLP) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples 78.1000 0.200 0.25 4.6K
(NYSE:XLRE) Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) 40.9675 0.068 0.16 487
(NYSE:XLE) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector 89.4700 0.050 0.05 54.0K
(NYSE:XLI) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial 149.6500 0.020 0.01 3.7K

No loser in today's Pre-market session.

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data this sector movers alerts can help traders understand macro-level market trends. Traders often look for sector movers to provide high-level analysis on which sectors are over- or under-performing to make better investing decisions on exchange traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.

To read more about sector movers, click here.

