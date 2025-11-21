Leading And Lagging Sectors For November 21, 2025

Gainers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume (NYSE:XLRE) Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) 40.68 0.31 0.76 18.8K (NYSE:XLF) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial 51.45 0.34 0.66 202.2K (NYSE:XLC) The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund 110.52 0.55 0.50 2.8K (NYSE:XLE) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector 89.30 0.44 0.49 56.0K (NYSE:XLV) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care 151.96 0.54 0.35 4.0K (NYSE:XLB) Materials Select Sector SPDR 84.66 0.20 0.23 3.3K (NYSE:XLP) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples 77.10 0.04 0.05 187.3K (NYSE:XLY) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary 221.19 0.03 0.01 1.6K

Losers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume (NYSE:XLI) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial 147.53 -0.30 -0.21 11.5K (NYSE:XLK) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology 272.11 -0.04 -0.02 61.2K

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data this sector movers alert provides traders with a compiled way to read macro-level market trends. Investors garner a particular interest in sector movers to better determine sectors that are over- or under-performing to make better investing decisions on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.

