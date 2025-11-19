movers image
November 19, 2025 8:10 AM 1 min read

Leading And Lagging Sectors For November 19, 2025

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume
(NYSE:XLY) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary 226.180 1.680 0.74 538
(NYSE:XLK) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology 279.660 0.630 0.22 28.5K
(NYSE:XLF) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial 51.469 0.099 0.19 100.4K
(NYSE:XLV) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care 152.840 0.250 0.16 5.0K
(NYSE:XLU) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities 89.290 0.070 0.07 4.8K

Losers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume
(NYSE:XLE) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector 90.03 -1.03 -1.14 97.9K

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data this sector movers alerts can help traders understand macro-level market trends. Traders often look for sector movers to provide high-level analysis on which sectors are over- or under-performing to make better investing decisions on exchange traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.

For more information on sector movers, click here.

XLE Logo
XLESPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector
$90.25-0.89%
Overview
XLF Logo
XLFSPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial
Not Available-%
XLK Logo
XLKSPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology
$280.370.48%
XLU Logo
XLUSPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities
$89.600.43%
XLV Logo
XLVSPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care
$152.760.11%
XLY Logo
XLYSPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary
$226.180.75%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved