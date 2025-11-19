Leading And Lagging Sectors For November 19, 2025

Gainers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume (NYSE:XLY) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary 226.180 1.680 0.74 538 (NYSE:XLK) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology 279.660 0.630 0.22 28.5K (NYSE:XLF) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial 51.469 0.099 0.19 100.4K (NYSE:XLV) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care 152.840 0.250 0.16 5.0K (NYSE:XLU) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities 89.290 0.070 0.07 4.8K

Losers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume (NYSE:XLE) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector 90.03 -1.03 -1.14 97.9K

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data this sector movers alerts can help traders understand macro-level market trends. Traders often look for sector movers to provide high-level analysis on which sectors are over- or under-performing to make better investing decisions on exchange traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.

