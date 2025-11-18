movers image
November 18, 2025 8:10 AM 1 min read

Leading And Lagging Sectors For November 18, 2025

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume
(NYSE:XLV) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care 151.8 0.1 0.06 8.9K

Losers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume
(NYSE:XLK) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology 281.2000 -2.44 -0.87 26.5K
(NYSE:XLY) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary 227.2400 -1.48 -0.65 1.8K
(NYSE:XLI) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial 149.7001 -0.82 -0.55 3.1K
(NYSE:XLF) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial 51.2400 -0.21 -0.41 113.6K
(NYSE:XLB) Materials Select Sector SPDR 85.1500 -0.30 -0.36 4.4K
(NYSE:XLE) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector 90.1300 -0.21 -0.24 22.5K
(NYSE:XLRE) Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) 40.6000 -0.08 -0.20 148
(NYSE:XLC) The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund 111.0600 -0.12 -0.11 532
(NYSE:XLU) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities 89.4900 -0.07 -0.08 8.2K
(NYSE:XLP) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples 76.7300 -0.04 -0.06 4.1K

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data this sector movers alerts can help traders understand macro-level market trends. Traders often look for sector movers to provide high-level analysis on which sectors are over- or under-performing to make better investing decisions on exchange traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.

To read more about sector movers, click here.

